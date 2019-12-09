LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Dr. Christina Drale chancellor, following a recommendation from the University of Arkansas System President, Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt.

Drale has been acting chancellor since her predecessor, former Chancellor Dr. Andrew Rogerson, resigned.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in Drale's favor Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to the press release, Drale has served as interim executive vice chancellor and provost at UA Little Rock since October 2018. She previously served as associate vice chancellor for faculty relations and administration.

The Board authorized a two-year employment agreement for Drale. She will also be responsible for identifying a new executive vice chancellor and provost to fill her previous position.

This news comes after Rogerson announced his resignation earlier this year, which was effective Sept. 1. Rogerson was working as chancellor for three years before his resignation.