Urban Outfitters coming to Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

According to a press release, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, exclusive leasing agent and property management firm for The Promenade at Chenal, announces Urban Outfitters to open in Summer 2021.
This will be the first Urban Outfitters in Arkansas.
"Urban Outfitters is an iconic retail brand and we are thrilled to have them make an investment in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock and The Promenade at Chenal. Plus, this is a true testament to our leasing team’s hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times.” said Chris Moses, President & CEO, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, in recognition of our professional leasing team consisting of Chris Monroe, Greyson Skokos, and George Friedmann.
Urban Outfitters has 248 locations around the world and offers a merchandise mix of women's and men's fashion apparel, footwear, beauty and wellness products, accessories, activewear and gear, and housewares, as well as music, primarily vinyl records and cassettes.