Urban Outfitters coming to Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

"Urban Outfitters is an iconic retail brand and we are thrilled to have them make an investment in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock and The Promenade at Chenal. Plus, this is a true testament to our leasing team’s hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times.” said Chris Moses, President & CEO, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, in recognition of our professional leasing team consisting of Chris Monroe, Greyson Skokos, and George Friedmann.