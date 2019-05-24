CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is showing their appreciation to all of the men and women who have served our country.

All military members will receive free admission to the park on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27. Carowinds will also offer free admission to military members from June 29 until July 7 this summer. The offer is available to all active, inactive or retired military members with a valid military ID.

Military members are also eligible for discounted tickets and gold passes in 2019. The discount can also be used to buy tickets for military family members.

Carowinds is home to 14 thrilling rollercoasters, including Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. All new in 2018 is Camp Snoopy, featuring six new kids’ rides and attractions. And every ticket to Carowinds will give you access to the Carolina Harbor water park.

The newest coaster, Copperhead Strike, made its debut this spring, and is the Carolinas' first double-launch coaster. Copperhead Strike features five inversions, two launches and a ride time of almost two-and-a-half minutes.

"This ride is completely different from any coaster we have in the park, and the main reason is this is a 'launch' coaster," said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson for Carowinds. "This one goes, 'Whew!' Right away. Right out of the gate."

