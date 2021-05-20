If it wasn't already obvious enough, Arkansas is a truck state

For the first time, DFA compiled a list showing how many vehicles of each make and model are registered in the state! Obviously, Arkansans love their trucks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is home to 3 million people and roughly 4 million registered cars, trucks, and motorcycles. What do those vehicles tell us about the state and the people who call it home?

“It is a very interesting, very insightful look at Arkansas,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) said.

For the first time, DFA has compiled a list showing how many vehicles of each make and model are registered in the state.

“We spent quite a bit of time,” Hardin said. “It's not as simple as just hitting a button. We compiled all of this data to determine what are Arkansans driving now. What're the most popular vehicles in the state?

Here are the top 10:

Chevy Silverado – 84,000 Ford F150 – 78,029 GMC Sierra – 53,233 Ram 1500 – 33,528 Nissan Altima – 31,085 Toyota Camry – 31,052 Honda Accord – 25,063 Ford F250 – 22,857 Chevrolet Equinox – 22,241 Chevrolet Tahoe – 20,242

“We've heard people say in the past: ‘We're a truck state. We're a truck state,’” Hardin said. “This is proof we are a truck state.”

What about more exotic rides? Thirty-seven Arkansans are driving Lamborghinis, and 123 Ferraris are registered in the state.

Hardin said DFA is also monitoring trends surrounding more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“When you look at strictly electric vehicles – not hybrids – it's less than 2,000 on Arkansas roads, so not a large number there,” Hardin said. [It’s] closer to 20,000 when you look at hybrid vehicles.”

While this may be the first time the state has organized and combed through this specific data, Hardin said DFA plans to keep it updated.