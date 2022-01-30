Casino optimistic about mobile sports betting being approved

Mobile sports betting would mean you wouldn't have to travel all the way to Oaklawn or Saracen to place a bet. You could bet from the comfort of your own home.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Some Arkansans have put money on the play off game, and may already be looking to place bets on the super bowl. While you can't make those bets on your phone, some casinos are hoping legislators allow mobile betting come March.

The convenience of mobile sports betting would mean you wouldn't have to travel all the way to Oaklawn or Saracen to place a bet. Through a mobile app from the casinos you get to do it all from the comfort of your home.

"It's money. Some of the vendors don't like the way that the rules have been instructed, and they want to come in and take up to 95% of money for themselves," said Carlton Saffa with Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff.

He said national vendors have slowed down the process of mobile betting until at least March.

Lawmakers denied the proposal in January.

With over 900 employees, Saffa said the casino would have an app ready for clients as an additional teammate.

"Another line of revenue like sports betting? We have it on person, in person, but taking that to an e-commerce statewide platform would tremendously benefit our business," said Saffa.

He also said the casino is very disappointed in the Arkansas Legislature for not taking up mobile betting in their January meeting.

"We are extremely optimistic, though, that they'll take it up at their February meeting and if they take it up in February, you'll be able to bet sports on your phone from Bet Saracen in March, and you can bet on that," said Saffa.

Now, for people like Saffa, it's a waiting game for what's next for Arkansans when it comes to online sports betting.