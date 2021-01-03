Central Arkansas program reopened to help families affected by COVID-19 with rent

The Central Arkansas Development Council is reopening the fresh start program to offer rental assistance for families.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council is reopening the fresh start program to offer rental assistance for families.

The Fresh Start Program will pay up to two and a half months of past due rent for families that are affected by COVID-19.

Applicants who have already received funds through the Fresh Start Program may be ineligible for additional funds. Applications will be accepted Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. only at ARFreshStart.com.

CADC will be reopening the Fresh Start Program for the counties of:

Calhoun

Clark

Columbia

Dallas

Hempstead

Hot Spring

Howard

Lafayette

Little River

Lonoke

Miller

Montgomery

Nevada

Ouachita

Pike

Pulaski

Saline

Sevier

Union

In addition to the Fresh Start Program, Central Arkansas Development Council will have additional rental assistance to help the citizens of the city of Little Rock.

Residents must:

Reside withing the incorporated City Limits of the City of Little Rock.

Have a current family income that does not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) established "Moderate-Income" limits for Little Rock.

Family income eligibility is based on the following two (2) factors: 1) Total number of people residing in the housing unit and 2) Total amount of current annual family income as stated in the Program Application and confirmed by supporting documentation.

Applicant must have experienced an economic-impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic such as job loss, lay off, furloughed, or reduction in salary.

A current lease agreement for a housing unit in the City of Little Rock is required.

Applicants who have already received funds through the Arkansas Fresh Start Program may be ineligible for the funds provided for the City of Little Rock rental assistance program.