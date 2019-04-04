A reality show is making a real difference in one Arkansas community.

“Small Business Revolution” will feature the city of Searcy in its fourth season. Production is currently underway on the Hulu show, which includes revitalization of six small businesses and the downtown area to the tune of $500,000.

“The momentum has just been overwhelming,” said Mat Faulkner, owner of Think Idea Studio.

Faulkner and other business leaders in town hope to build off the show’s momentum using the newly-established “Revolution Fund,” which will help businesses not selected by the show pay for makeovers.

More than 200 Searcy business owners applied for a spot on Small Business Revolution. Producers narrowed those applicants down to 12 finalists and ultimately chose six to receive makeovers.

Jessie Hohenstein owns The Cookie Basket in Downtown Searcy. She will benefit from the Revolution Fund after making the top 12, but narrowly missing a spot on the show.

“It was the spark,” Hohenstein said about the show. “And now we're all buzzing off it still, and It's been five months. I hope it never stops. I hope we can keep on coming together.”

With help from the fund and donated time from a local architect, Hohenstein plans to make her business handicap accessible.

“Them helping us make our building handicap accessible is unbelievable to me,” she said. “It would’ve been five to seven years before we would’ve been able to do that. We already sunk so much into our renovation when we bought this location, so it just wasn’t in the plans; it wasn’t a possibility.”

The fund has generated more than $24,000 in donations and continues to grow.

“Beyond that, we have a lot of people stepping up to provide services, materials,” Faulkner said.

An event planned for Saturday, April 6 will raise money for exterior makeovers at the six runner-up businesses.

“Jazz Up for Searcy” is a night of jazz music and swing dancing that will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Zion Climbing Center.

Zion Climbing Center is one of the six businesses being featured on Small Business Revolution. Its executive director says this is an opportunity to help their fellow businesses.

“We're here for everybody,” Sean Hukins said. “We're not here to fix anybody but we're part of what's going on.”

Click here for more information on donating to the Revolution Fund.