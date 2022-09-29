7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion

7 Brew coffee plans to open its first stand in Searcy along with additional locations in Little Rock in early 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year.

The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.

“We’ll be taking over the existing Nova Joe’s coffee shop in Searcy and transforming it into our standard 7 Brew drive-thru model," said Brandon Sebaldof Brew Crew, LLC. "We’re grateful for Nova Joe’s service to the community and are looking forward to further serving the Searcy market next year."

It will feature a double-lane drive-thru, outdoor seating, and a wide variety of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas

“7 Brew will continue bringing its unique experience to customers in its home state, with the latest expansion in the Little Rock market,” Sebald added.

The plan to open the new Searcy location came on the heels of a larger expansion in greater Little Rock, with additional locations planned for next year.

Drew Ritger, COO & Director of Franchising at 7 Brew, said that he can't wait to see their Brew Crew in action at the new location.

The Searcy location will be hiring over 40 staff members in the coming months.

7 Brew will be opening additional locations in the Little Rock area in 2023— with Searcy and a newly announced stand on North Rodney Parham Road being the first two locations that will open.