Prime Day kicks off next week and will feature millions of deals worldwide, according to Amazon.

Prime Day launches on Tuesday, July 12, at 2 a.m. Central Time and runs through July 13.

Amazon said Prime members can save up to 79% off electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, from top national brands and small businesses.

"Prime members will also find epic deals on products from top brands such as Sunday Riley, Drybar, Goop, iRobot Roomba, Momofuku, Garmin, LEGO, American Girl dolls, and more," Amazon said.

“Prime members deserve the best, and that’s exactly what we’re giving them—deals with epic savings across every category this Prime Day,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "And we're excited to offer a new Small Business Badge, making it easier for members to discover, shop, and support small business brands and artisans."

Sneak peek: Prime Day deals

Electronics

The deals will include the "lowest price ever" for Fire TV smart TVs, including lightning deals for a $49.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV (72% off) and a $99.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (79% off).

Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select Bose and Sony headphones

Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony and JBL

30% on e-bikes, Segways and scooters

Other Amazon devices

28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99)

15 ($179.99) 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99)

($174.99) 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99)

($49.99) Up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99)

devices including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99) 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99)

($44.99) Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99)

Back-to-school deals

Save up to 45% on dorm room essentials.

25% on select Climate Pledge-Friendly laptops, monitors, and desktops from HP, Dell and Microsoft

30% on select backpacks from Kipling, Kenneth Cole and Travelon

30% on school supplies from Elmer’s, Sharpie and Pilot

Beauty and wellness

Save up to 50% on select products from Boscia, Oribe and Sunday Riley.

30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr

Up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby.

Up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley

Up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People

Home & kitchen

Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig.

Up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper

Up to 40% on iRobot Roomba

Up to 40% on products from SodaStream

Up to 30% on Vitamix blenders

Up to 25% on Momofuku products

20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware

Pets

Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag and Wonder Bound.

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation.

30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills

25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear.

Toys

Save 40% on select American Girl dolls

Up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Additionally, save up to 30% on select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles, and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.