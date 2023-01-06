Arkansas energy prices not expected to soar this summer

Though warmer months typically mean higher cost utility bills for Arkansans, some leaders say they expect to see some relief from high natural gas prices this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the temperatures start to get a bit warmer, many of us have already turned our air conditioning units on. Though warmer months typically mean higher cost utility bills, utility leaders expect to see some relief from high natural gas prices this year.

You may have found yourself wondering, how much relief will that bring to your electric bill?

"We always try to get the fuel costs as low as we possibly can for everyone," said Rob Roedel with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

He explained that based on projections, they're not expecting energy costs to soar this year.

"This year, it's projected to be more affordable, or more in line with a traditional forecast," Roedel added.

You may remember that in 2022, the cost of natural gas was much higher for a number of reasons.

"Due to patterns of normal weather and also due to the situation in Europe, where the gas supply was shortened somewhat," Roedel described.

Though the price of natural gas fluctuates, the best way for the company to keep its fuel prices down is by mixing its resources.

"Coal, hydro, solar, wind, and even some biomass that's included in our energy mix," Roedel said.

Now, what impact does this have on your bill? Roedel said that part depends on your usage.

"If the temperature is 100 degrees outside, you've got your thermostat set on 70, your unit wants to run more, which means you're going to use more electricity," Roedel said.

Roedel added the best way to keep your bill down is by checking for cracks and windows and doors and keeping the temperature at a certain level.