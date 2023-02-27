Arkansas restaurants navigate increase in gas bills

Homeowners aren't the only ones in Arkansas who have been seeing higher gas bills— local business owners are also feeling the impact of the higher prices.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homeowners aren't the only ones who have been dealing with high gas bills lately, local restaurants have also felt that impact— since gas stoves are essential for them.

“It's not just like running a gas stove at home, these are, you know, four or five times the amount of BTU’s output,” said the owner of the Root Café, Jack Sundell.

He explained that because his restaurant uses more natural gas than the average household, they expect a higher gas bill. Though recently it's been much higher than normal.

“We've seen an increase of about 30 to 40% in our gas prices. And, you know, that may not sound like a lot, but you know, you're talking about $300 or $400 on $1,000,” said Sundell.

Though this isn't the first time his business has had to navigate challenges, he said that this problem doesn't have an easy solution.



“When it comes to hiring or supply chain or whatever, you know, we try and figure out a way to deal with the problem,” he said. “Unfortunately, when it comes to natural gas, you know, Summit Utilities has basically a monopoly in little rock, we don't have another gas provider we can go to.”

The Root Café isn't the only restaurant that has noticed this price increase.

El Sur in SOMA told us that they also have noticed an increase in the past few months.

“Looking at the bill from December and like November to December and like the difference, it was like almost three to $400 difference on it,” said owner Luis Vasquez.

Vasquez’s brick-and-mortar space has only been open for seven months, so he's still getting used to the bills. He explained that he wasn't sure what the reason behind the increase was, and thought the weather was to blame.

“I don't think two weeks of really cold weather is gonna make a difference of almost $400 and your gas bill,” he added.

Now that Vasquez is aware that he isn't the only one, he plans to keep an eye out. Though at the end of the day, both owners said they'll just have to deal with it.