More than 10,000 Arkansans are still without power after overnight storms hit the state.

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that nearly 30,000 people in the state were without power, meaning that roughly 20,000 Arkansans have recovered their electricity.

As of right now, nearly 3,000 customers in Pulaski County are still without power.

