Belk Outlet opening in Russellville

A Belk Outlet store has opened up in Russellville, with a grand opening set to be held on Saturday, April 15.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A Belk Outlet store has opened up in Russellville, and a grand opening will be held on Saturday, April 15.

The new outlet will offer shoppers all of their favorite designer labels and brands at a discounted price, and all at final sale.

The grand opening event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Guests can enjoy live music and treats as they browse the store.

Additionally, the first 200 customers will receive a Belk gift card, with values ranging from $5 to $500.

