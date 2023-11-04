Belk Outlet opening in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A Belk Outlet store has opened up in Russellville, and a grand opening will be held on Saturday, April 15.
The new outlet will offer shoppers all of their favorite designer labels and brands at a discounted price, and all at final sale.
The grand opening event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Guests can enjoy live music and treats as they browse the store.
Additionally, the first 200 customers will receive a Belk gift card, with values ranging from $5 to $500.