Central Arkansas Water crediting up to $2,000 for eligible customers

Relief is on the way as Central Arkansas Water plans to expand its low-income household water assistance plan for eligible customers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water announced an expansion of its low-income household water assistance plan or LIHWAP, at a press conference on Thursday.

"No parent or caretakers should ever have to choose between putting food on the table and paying utility bills," said Pulaski County Judge, Barry Hyde.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was also in attendance at the press conference, and he explained how that's the reality for hundreds of Central Arkansans.

"There are many of us that have grown up and have been a paycheck away from our lights being cut off, or our water being cut off," said Scott.

The latest program will enable income-eligible residents to get up to a year of their water, wastewater services, and bills covered at no cost to them.

This will allow households who meet the federal low-income guidelines to qualify for a credit of up to $2,000 on both their water and wastewater bills.

"The actual amount of customer assistance that will be provided is determined by the state and not CAW," Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water said.

The state considers the household size, annual spending on water and wastewater services, as well as vulnerable household members, like children and the elderly.

It's a statewide program, which means all Central Arkansas Water customers and all of the 18 communities CAW serves qualify.

In order to be eligible, a customer must:

Have residential water and/or wastewater services in your name; and

Be a United States Citizen or qualified immigrant; and

Be at or below the income requirements of the program; or

Reside in a household that receives one or more of the following benefits: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).