"Check Out North Little Rock" with your library card

During September, the NLR Public Library System will be partnering with local businesses to offer discounts to customers who show their library cards.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month— this year, The North Little Rock Public Library System will need your help with their "Check Out North Little Rock" program.

Their goal is to remind people of all the benefits that come with having a library card, which is free of charge for anyone living or working in Pulaski County.

The library is seeking local businesses to provide a discount of their choice for anyone who shows their North Little Rock Public Library card at one of the participating locations.

Businesses can participate for free and are able to choose the discount they will offer. In exchange, the library will share your business logo on promotional items across the city.

This will include signage, a feature in the library newsletter, and shout-outs on the library’s social media accounts.

If you would like to participate in the “Check Out North Little Rock” Library Card Sign-Up Month promotion, please fill out this form: https://bit.ly/NLR-LCSUM22 or send an email to Susie Kirk at susie.kirk@lamanlibrary.org.

For more information, including library services, programs, and business hours for each branch, please visit the North Little Rock Public Library website or call 501-758-1720.