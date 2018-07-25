Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's tough to find a great deal for under $30 these days, but I've seen some huge discounts on top products in the aftermath of Amazon Prime Day.

I've made a list and unboxed three completely different products. One deal is under $15 while the other two are both under $30. A reminder that none of these deals are expected to last long so if you are interested, make your move right now.

Click the play button to see my tests of these items.

50% Off Power Bluetooth Wireless Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

Why we love it:

- Blocked out more background noise than competitors that cost triple the price

- Strong audio, bass and Bluetooth streaming at up to 36 feet away from source

- Excellent battery life, extremely durable and sweat and water resistant

$45 Off Top Rated 8-inch Chef Knife + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

Why we love it: - 57 Rockwell Hardness: 15-degree blade angle delivers outstanding cutting performance

- This knife stayed sharper than Wusthof in our three-month slice tests

- Friodur ice hardened blades are corrosion-resistant

50% Off True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns + Free Shipping

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

Why we love it:

- Fully collapsible and extremely portable

- The best and brightest LED flashlight / lantern system ever seen at this price

- Safe for use outdoors and indoors

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA