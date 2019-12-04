

Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Haven't been to a JCPenney lately? You're not alone. The department store chain has been struggling with falling sales, leading it to close some stores.

This weekend, though, might be a good time to reacquaint yourself with your local Penney's.

JCPenney is having an anniversary sale in store and online through Sunday. The sale features many great deals, including buy-one, get-a-second-for-a-penny offers on mattress pads, comforters, pillows, kid's clothes and more.

You can save an additional 20 percent online by using the code BIGDEAL3 at checkout.

Here are some of the deals you can find online:

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.