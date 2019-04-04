Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off a two-pack of Vitagoods Scalp Massagers with free shipping

This is hands-down the most relaxing and most therapeutic deal I've tested all year. Today one gadget that could help alleviate headaches, ease the pain of migraines and even stimulate hair growth is a complete steal.

Some of you may remember I had head surgery two years ago. During my recovery — and I'm completely fine now — I've become more sensitive to touch than ever before. I figured I would be an ideal candidate for today's deal.

If you've ever been fortunate enough to have a dedicated head or scalp massage, you likely know that it's one of the most incredible sensations you can experience.

Haircutters or spa treatments often include scalp or head massages and I've never been able to replicate that tingling sensation on my own. That all changed with today's BOGO deal.

The Vitagoods waterproof scalp massager perfectly replicates the strong fingers of a massage therapist or hair stylist. On top of that, it promotes hair growth, redistributes natural oils in your hair and can even eliminate dandruff while lightly exfoliating the scalp.

All you need is a little shampoo or conditioner or you can use this massage gadget on wet hair without product and it will gently exfoliate and massage. Overtime, you could notice healthier hair and fewer headaches. If you suffer from migraines, this is worth a try as well — especially with the price today.

Click the play button to watch me use this gadget in the bath (I'm wearing a bathing suit) and see this product in action.

Features of Vitagoods scalp massagers:

Two massage modes

Scalp massage increases blood flow and promotes hair growth

Massager delivers your favorite products right to the root of your hair

Features a soft mode for sensitive scalps and normal mode for an invigorating massage

Waterproof and easy to use handle for single person use

Ideal for those with dandruff as this helps prevent the condition

Works great for those with weaves, extensions or braids

Clears dead skin cells and oil buildup on the scalp

Helps prevent dandruff

Increases circulation for those of any age

Prevents hair bacteria or fungus due to dryness

Powered by one AA Battery (not included)

BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off a two-pack of Vitagoods scalp massagers with free shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $19.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS



Who is Matt Granite?