Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Coredy Range Extender and WiFi Booster with free shipping
How happy are you with your internet? If you think you're overpaying for the performance you receive or if you suffer from Wi-Fi dead spots in your home, I have a deal and a video that you need to see!
I've covered this topic in the past and I typically hear from cynics with the following response: "There's nothing that you can buy that will double your internet speed." Incorrect! While you cannot increase the speed of the connection fed into your home, by the time that connection travels to your laptop or tablet, it is greatly diminished. You can change that!
You've likely heard of boosters or range extenders and while these products are fantastic for increasing the stability of the internet connection traveling through your home or office, the solution I have today speeds things up on your computer.
The antennas inside your computer that receive the Wi-Fi connection from your modem or router are typically under-equipped. After two months testing the brand new for 2019 Coredy X12 WiFi extender, I was able to triple my upload speeds and double my download speeds by boosting what travels in to the computer.
The result is smoother bandwidth, faster downloads, more stable movie and music streaming, and yes, the potential to double your Wi-Fi speed from your laptop.
The Coredy X12 also allowed for some incredible speed increases on the top floor of my house. Click the play button for a speed test that will blow you away!
Features of the Coredy X12 WiFi Range Extender:
- Boost existing Wi-Fi coverage and public Wi-Fi spots
- NO MONTHLY FEES!
- High performance AC1200 dual band technology
- Four extremely strong antennas
- Use your computer, gaming devices, smart connected devices and more anywhere in your home
- Allows extended use of your favorite devices on your patio, from the garden or pool
- Safe, secure and protected wireless connections
- Plug and play solution for any laptop or desktop (Apple, Chromebook and Windows)
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa Echo products, Google Home, TP-Link
- Works with your current network or range extender
- Top-rated and lowest-recorded price today
- Brand new for 2019
BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Coredy Range Extender and WiFi Booster with free shipping
Was: $99.99
Now: $49.99
MORE FROM DEALBOSS
- The best smart scale to help you get fit in 2019
- This is the best humidifier to fight a cold and the flu, and it's on sale
- These pancakes and waffles can help you lose weight
- This robo vac also mops, and it costs a fraction of a Roomba's price!
- How to sell your unwanted gift cards for cash
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.