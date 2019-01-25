Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I am infatuated with smart tech and, any time a smart invention can make your smile brighter, prevent oral cancer and eliminate tooth decay, I'm on board!



My favorite bargain today was the best-selling electric toothbrush on both Prime Day and Black Friday 2018. I use it every day and it helps keep my teeth looking perfect. Yes — actually perfect.



I don't bring a lot to the table. I have zero upper arm strength and some slightly oversized facial features, but one thing I do have is perfect teeth. I have no cavities at 33 years of age and a bright white camera-ready smile despite all of the bubble tea I drink. If you are a coffee fanatic, enjoy wine, have ever smoked or drink tea, chances are your teeth could use some help.

This smart toothbrush has detection capabilities to identify plaque build-up and cavity-prone areas of your mouth, and it comes with effective new stain removal technology. It also knows when you're bushing too hard.



To make matters even more exciting, this no. 1 dentist-recommended smart electric toothbrush only needs to be charged once over the course of a six-month period.

Imagine having a brighter smile and fresher breath for Valentine's Day while also preventing tooth decay and oral cancer — all for under $80.

Click the play button to see this toothbrush and my smile up close!

Features of the Pur-Sonic Smart Toothbrush:

The longest-lasting and most effective sonic toothbrush on the market

Guaranteed tooth protection, plaque elimination and fresh breath

Includes new stain removal technology (not seen in the 2016 or 2017 model)

Gently whitens while removing stains

Pulsating gum care mode prevents tooth decay and oral cancer

Smart tooth coach makes each brushing a success

No. 1 dentist-recommended electric toothbrush

Fully waterproof

Ultra quiet

40,000 brush strokes per minute

Incredibly long battery life (three to six months depending on model)

12-month worry free guarantee

Includes smart timers



BUY IT NOW: $100 off Pur-Sonic Smart Toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

**New color options available for 2019

