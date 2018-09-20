Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I'm infuriated over the mark-ups tied to all-season vehicle floor mats. You've heard the ads, and while the products on the market are generally quite good, shelling out $300 for a small rubber square you step on is not my cup of tea.

But the next time I spill my bubble tea on the floor mat I've found today, I will still be smiling.

For the future French fries dropped by my baby daughter to the wrath of Mother Nature which seems to change in our region by the week, one big brand has a promotion that I had the chance to test.

You're likely familiar with Armor All and their vehicle cleaning and protective maintenance products. Their all-season vehicle mats are also superb and they even come with six months of free roadside assistance.

If you're fortunate enough to have all-season or all-weather floor mats, there is a good chance they are not protecting your vehicle properly. From pebbles to mud or even salt spilling from your floor liner to your vehicle, before you run out to spend $300, you can now protect your whole vehicle for under $80.

The Premiere 5 Piece Ultra Deep all-weather floor liners which work for virtually any vehicle (or can easily be cut and adjusted to do so) are deeper, more durable and better equipped to handle any weather mess.

Click the play button to see the floor mats in action in my car and how they handle a spill!

Features of the Armor All Premiere Ultra Deep all-weather floor liners

Anti-skid technology on the bottom prevents your mats from skids with extra safety

Comes with six months free emergency road side assistance

Five-piece set includes highly protective cargo liner (great for grocery runs)

Ultra deep wells protect your vehicle from water, mud, snow or gravel

Engineered to fit most SUVs, crossovers, pick up trucks, and vans

Can easily be cut or adjusted for virtually any passenger car

30 percent more durable and 80 percent more protective than a typical all-season mat

Also protects a vehicle interior from grease

Just hose off and brush to clean

Easily removable and lowest recorded-price today

