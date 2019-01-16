Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $150 off Sharp 43-inch LED 2160p Roku 4K Smart TV with free shipping

Ready, set, save! As we count down to Super Bowl 2019, I'm starting to see more Game Day big screen bargains.



When is the best time to buy a TV?



While the week leading up to Black Friday every year is hands-down the best time to buy a TV, Super Bowl TV deals that are on par with Black Friday often appear as special "deal of the day" offerings — which is the case with today's steal: a 43-inch Sharp 2160p 4K UHD Roku-enabled Smart TV for $199.99.

I had a chance to test this TV during the holiday season and I found that it provides a stunning picture. It's also a top-rated TV (read the reviews on Best Buy) and at this price, it's a no-brainer if 43 inches is big enough for your needs.

If the TV I've found doesn't meet your requirements, I'll have a round-up of even more big screen deals on Monday — which is the best day to buy before the Big Game.

Features of the 43-inch Sharp 2160p 4K UHD Roku-enabled Smart TV:

Three HDMI inputs and one USB port

Stunning vivid 4K display

2160p resolution for spectacular images

Roku Smart TV provides access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows

Display looks fantastic in all types of light (deep colors and rich blacks)

Black Friday pricing with quick free delivery options

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





