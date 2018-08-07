Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Your time is precious especially right around the lunch hour. Today, let’s fill up that break time with bargains for Amazon Prime Day 2018. While you're enjoying your lunch and shopping comfortably from your smartphone, tablet or desktop, some incredible deals are dropping. Amazon knows shoppers have a little bit more time around lunch and they have posed new Prime Day deals for you.

Rather than sit around and wait for a lightning deal to drop, the ones I've listed below are in stock and great value. I have tested, used and enjoyed every single item on this list. Please keep in mind that if you don't see many reviews, most of these listing are brand new for Amazon Prime Day - as in the Amazon page from which you were ordering was just created.

1) $200 Off Ultra Thin Intel Windows Laptop With Fingerprint ID + Free USB C Hub

Was: $599.99

Now: $399.99

2) $30 Off iClever Smartphone and iPad Powerbank

Was: $62.99

Now: $32.99

3) $100 Off Ultra Soft Pur-Sleep Bamboo Mattress Topper

Was: $199.99

Now: $89.99

4) $80 Off Z-Edge 4K Smart Action Cam + Free Accessories

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

5) $30 Off Top Rated Collapsible and Expandable Garden Hose

Was: $54.99

Now: $29.99

6) 50% Off Microbread Travel Neck Pillows

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

7) $50 Off iPhone, iPad and Android Memory Expansion Booster

Was: $99.99-$249.99

Now: $44.99-$99.99

8) $100 Off Portable High Efficiency Air Conditioner

Was: $399.99

Now: $299.99

9) $30 Off Q Wireless Apple and Android Charger (with car accessory)

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

10) $30 Off ANTOP Amplified Cord Cutting Antenna

Was: $109.99

Now: $79.99

11) 50% Off Ultra Bright LED Camping and Emergency Lanterns (2 Pack)

Was: $59.98

Now: $28.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others.

