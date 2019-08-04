Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This could be one of the most delicious deals I've ever featured! It's also the first 10-piece cookware set I've ever profiled. After profiling a price drop on cast iron cookware last week, I collected many requests for high-end Italian cookware.

While I have tested different six-piece cookware sets and stainless steel offerings with some of the top chefs in the country, today's deal of $150 for a 10-piece set is unprecedented.

If you are in the market for non-stock cookware that checks all the right boxes, today's bargain is certainly worth a look.

You've likely heard of Ballarini. This fantastic brand (which is not paying me to write about them) knows how to do cookware well! The entire set requires less heat, less energy and guarantees faster cooking that will actually lower your energy bill. It also eliminates any chance of you getting sick from your cookware.

This set, which is made in Italy, takes a hard stance against the Teflon cookware sets made in China that could potentially make you sick if a pan's coating wears off in to your food.



Click the play button to see this set up close!

Features of the Ballarini Asti 10-Piece Cookware Set:

High-gauge aluminum body guarantees perfect heat distribution

PFOA free, all coatings are free from nickel and heavy metals

Made in Italy

Reaches a high temperature faster, requiring less heat, energy and power

Allows for environmentally-friendly, energy-saving cooking

Non-slip bottom for top-notch stability

Fork-proof surface

Superb non-stick coating

Dishwasher-safe and easy to clean

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99



Set Includes:

9.5-inch Fry Pan

11-inch Fry Pan

1.5-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid

2.5-Quart Saute Pan with Lid

3.6-Quart Everyday Pan with Lid

4.9-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid

