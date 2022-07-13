4 ways to spend less on groceries

Here are some simple strategies to save money when getting groceries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groceries continue to cost more than they did just a year ago according to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That’s why it is increasingly important to find ways to save money when getting the food your family needs. To make matters worse, inflation surged to a four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.

Here are 4 strategies to help you spend less on groceries from the folks at AARP:

1. Plan your weekly meal menu on Friday

Many grocery stores release their weekly deals and discounts on or by Friday. Plan your meals using those discounted products. To avoid impulse buys, make a shopping list and stick to it.

2. Have a weekly, “pantry meal night”

To cut down on waste, pick one day a week to create a meal only using what you already have in your kitchen.

3. Create an “eat this first” spot

Designate a shelf or bin in your refrigerator for food that’s set to expire and therefore should be eaten before other options.

4. Choose store brands

Many grocery chains have not only increased the number of store-brand products being offered but they’ve also improved the quality of those products as well. AARP says you can save as much as 25% buying a store-brand product versus the name brand.

