Arkansans can soon submit LIHEAP applications, officials say

Officials with LIHEAP announced that they will begin accepting applications from residents seeking summer aid beginning on July 25.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will soon open up applications for residents.

Officials with LIHEAP announced that applications are eligible to be submitted beginning Monday, July 25, for those seeking aid with summer cooling bills, which includes costs from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities.

Through funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services, the program works to lower energy burden for lower income households.

Officials said that program eligibility is determined through both income and the applicant's household size.

The program is offered in each of the 75 counties in the state, with a full list on eligibility and needed documentation available here.