Here's why inflation remains a burden at the grocery store

Current estimates show inflation at the grocery store is 8% compared to the 11% it was at last year, but the drop isn't enough for Arkansans to feel a change.

ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has continued to affect Arkansans at the grocery store, as shoppers' bills remain higher than years before.

Within the last two-and-a-half months, prices have gone down across the state— but not enough to see a significant change in grocery bills.

The Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association reported that retailers are searching for the best deal— but their message for shoppers was to try and find deals too.

"The consumers' pocketbook is feeling a pinch today, unfortunately at the supermarket," said Steve Goode, Director of the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association.

According to Goode, current estimates show that inflation at the grocery store is at 8% compared to the 11% it was at last year.

"Still, that's going to be a pretty significant inflation when you consider the social security cost of living was 8.7,” Goode said. “That means that grocery prices could eat up a lot of that cost-of-living increase."

Goode credited the continued high prices at the supermarket to four specific things.

He identified two of the primary issues as the price of commodities and diesel prices remaining high.

“That’s anything that's any kind of corn, wheat, rice base, those are still up and there's a lot of things that you can contribute to that to,” Goode said.

The final two impacts on inflation in the state are last year’s drought and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Ukraine produced, someone told me, over 50% of the world's wheat,” Goode explained. “So, with that, they're in a war-torn area now and I'm sure their production is not what it used to be.”

While these causes are mainly out of anyone's control, retailers have been working to negotiate the best deal with their wholesalers.

“I think we've been very aggressive,” Goode described. “A lot of retailers are trying to do truck buys, where if you buy in bulk, you can buy cheaper forward buy, or if you're booked further out, you can buy cheaper; maybe catching a commodity on a down cycle, so buying a lot of that commodity then.”

These tactics help get a better price for consumers compared to retailers buying open stock through their distributors.

Even so, Goode has encouraged shoppers to dig up deals too.

“Shop your local store, shop their ads, shop their deals, and you can still feed your family pretty economically out of a grocery store,” he said.