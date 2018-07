Kroger issued a warning through Facebook that a coupon circulating through social media is not valid.

A $250 "Kroger Shopping Coupon" has spread through social media quickly. But it's too good to be true.

Kroger released a statement saying the coupon is unauthorized and that they recommend not engaging with the site or giving it any personal information.

They went on to say they are working on fixing the issue.

