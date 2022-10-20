Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure

Pine Bluff's Super 1 Foods on E. Harding Street is set to close on November 1— and residents in nearby neighborhoods are upset.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks.

People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by.

The Super 1 Foods store on East Harding Avenue is set to close on November 1, 2022— and Mayor Shirley Washington said that she's concerned the area could become a food desert without it.

"It's critical that we need we leave that one in that area to serve the communities and neighborhoods on that side of town," Mayor Washington said.

According to Super 1 Foods, it will be closing because of serious staffing issues and added that the building's lease is about to expire.

"I wish the store would stay so we can have somewhere to go because a lot of people walk to the store and all that, but they got to be able to get the groceries," said local shopper, Gregory Walker.

Walker said that it's his go-to grocery store, and he's upset to see it close.

"I was hurt because the store has been here so long. And it has done great things here. Especially for this community, you won't have to leave to go on another side of town," Walker said.

Mayor Washington agreed and echoed Walker's sentiments.

Mayor Washington lives in the area, so she has seen the need firsthand.

"I have personally shopped at that store for over 40 years. So it really impacts me, my family, my friends," she added.

Additionally, she said that there's a big elderly community in the area, and the Super 1 Foods store makes grocery shopping more convenient for them.

Now, she plans on doing everything she can to prevent a food desert.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a food desert is a geo­graph­ic area where res­i­dents have few to no con­ve­nient options for secur­ing afford­able and healthy foods— espe­cial­ly fresh fruits and veg­eta­bles.

"We will be meeting with someone in management from Super 1 to see if they will reconsider. Give it another shot. And we will do everything that we can to make sure that they're successful," she said.

If they can't keep that store, she hopes to replace it with another one.

"We're going to continue to strive to bring businesses into Pine Bluff. Because we know that that's all a part of improving the quality of life in this community," she said.