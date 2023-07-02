Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Example video title will go here for this video

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers.

So, we spoke to Brian Bowen, the Summit Utility Senior Director of External Affairs to get your questions answered.

During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.

"There are certain circumstances like say somebody's meter is not appropriately reading correctly, an estimated bill could go out and that circumstance. What we saw most recently was our customers received an estimated bill as opposed to their actual meter usage," Bowen said.

What is an estimated bill and why did so many customers see one last month?

"In this particular instance, we are going live with a new system as we are transitioning from center points acquisition into summit. As we were bringing that system online, it didn't migrate the data over, we caught the mistake and sent out the corrected bills. And we've taken measures to make sure that that doesn't happen again in the future," Bowen added.

Why did some customers see an estimated bill higher than what they actually owe?

Why have customers seen higher prices overall? :

Why have many customers seen overall higher prices over the last few months?

"We had the pandemic for, to begin with, then we had winter storm Erie winter storm Elliott, and then just the demand for the gas for gas in general... We have seen a rise in the cost of gas. The cost of gas is just a pass-through, we don't mark up what we pay for the cost of gas is what our customers pay as well," Bowen explained.

With natural gas prices trending down nationally, when can customers expect to see that pass through to lower bills? Summit said that the answer to this is complicated.