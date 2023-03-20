Fans stock up for Sweet 16 with Hog gear

The Hogs are headed to the Sweet 16 after taking down top-seeded Kansas— and fans have been preparing by stocking up on gear at Hogman's Gameday Superstore.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Hogs are headed to the Sweet 16 after a major upset taking down top-seeded Kansas.

"In the beginning, I don't think we played all that well, but we came back," said 11-year-old Barron Ramsay, a Razorback fan.

He watched the game on Saturday night against Kansas and celebrated the final score as the Hogs trumped the Jayhawks by one point.

The Hogs will be back on the court Thursday night— and fans have already been preparing by stocking up on gear.

Hogman's Gameday Superstore has seen dozens more people than usual coming in.

"Oh, it's been huge. You can just see the flow of people coming in here," said Kassi Duncan, an employee with Hogman's Gameday Superstore.

It's something they weren't seeing a lot of at the beginning of the season, but since then the stream of customers has picked up.

Ramsay and his grandmother bought some shirts and a banner.

Hogman's has basketball gear in stock, and if the team advances to the Elite Eight, they will have those shirts ready for purchase.