COLUMBUS, Ohio — Target’s biannual car seat trade-in deal has returned.

This year, the company is offering customers a 20% discount if they bring in their child’s old, expired or damaged car seat between April 16 and April 29.

The discount applies to the purchase of one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear, according to the store’s website. The coupon can be redeemed through May 13, 2023.

Target’s program not only allows customers to trade in for a newer product for their child, but it also helps in the store’s goal of contributing zero waste to landfills by 2030.

Waste Management recycles the old car seat materials which are then used to create pallets, plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding.

The store reports that 2.19 million car seats have been recycled and 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled since 2016.