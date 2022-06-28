USPS seeing more thefts of outgoing mail

Little Rock police have seen recent reports of mail thefts over the last several weeks, as these thefts are following what they said has been a trend nationwide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Warnings of mail theft or 'porch pirates' typically come during the holiday season, but this summer the US postal service is seeing thefts of outgoing mail throughout the country.

Little Rock resident Janie Calhoun fell victim last week to what she's been told was "mail theft from a postal box."

Calhoun was planning a 95th birthday party for her dad and had ordered custom invitations.

But a week after sending them, still, no one actually got invited.

"I found out that no one had gotten theirs. After almost a week, I decided no one was probably going to get them.," Calhoun said.

She then asked some of her neighbors, whose mail also hadn't been delivered, if they received their packages. That's when she realized they'd probably been stolen.

Mail theft is a federal crime and is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and $250,000 in fines, so it's something the USPS takes seriously.

In a statement to THV11 on Tuesday, the Little Rock US Postal Inspection Service office said:

"...Regrettably, the Postal Inspection Service does receive reports of mail theft incidents... Postal Inspectors are working diligently with our federal and local law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes and bring offenders to justice."

Little Rock Police also said they've seen recent reports of mail theft over the past few weeks, following what they said is a nationwide trend.

It's something that Calhoun is still trying to process herself.

"I never dreamed that this would happen. I never dreamed that the whole 30 invitations would be stolen," Calhoun added.

USPS recommends a few ways to try and keep your mail safe. Tactics such as not depositing mail in collection boxes after the last posted pick up time, picking your mail up promptly, and not sending cash.

"You think the post office is going to be a safe place to conduct your business. So as it turns out, it's not anymore always," Calhoun said.

If you do have an issue with missing mail you can always contact the Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 or online at www.USPIS.gov. You can also contact your local police.

And while Calhoun plans on doing just that, for now she's busy getting RSVP's because even if her invitations were taken, the party is still on

"I had to call everybody and text everybody...The party is next Sunday. People are invited, they know they're invited," Calhoun said.

The one invitation Janie never put in the mail now sits in a frame for her dad to see what his party invite would have looked like.