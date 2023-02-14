Inexpensive ways to spend Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is one of the highest spending years on record, but you don’t have to go overboard.

Love might not cost a thing but Valentine’s Day isn’t cheap.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $193 dollars on their valentines. That’s nearly $20 dollars more than last year.

Valentine's Day is one of the highest spending years on record, but you don’t have to go overboard says Kristin Mitchell with Living Well Spending Less.

"We're really hearing a lot of people are trying to cut back," she said.

Mitchell is the website’s brand director and suggests ditching the restaurant and spending a romantic evening at home instead. One idea is wine or beer tasting.

"This is so fun,” said Mitchell. “You buy just a few bottles of wine or just the single bottles of beer and you get out those glasses that are in the cabinet that you haven't used for a long time and make it look really special."

Another idea is to get the kids involved and host a game night, pizza-making night, or fondue-making night. Mitchell also suggests skipping the expensive gifts or jewelry and going with something more meaningful.

"Tickets to a movie that means something to both of you together,” explained Mitchell. “Taking a love letter that he wrote you back in the day and framing it in a beautiful frame that you got for $15."

Finally, Mitchell suggests having a dream night. Sit down with your partner and plan fun things to do in the future once you’ve saved enough money or paid off your debt.