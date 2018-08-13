Vitamix is recalling Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers.

The containers can separate from the blade’s base exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The recall was issued on August 9, 2018, and includes about 105,000 units.

This product has been sold Costco, Williams-Sonoma nationwide and online from April 2017 through July 2018 for between $24 and $500 for the blender and blending container. Vitamix has received 11 reports of lacerations.

Consumers should contact the Vitamix toll-free number at (888) 847-8842 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday.

Or you can contact them online and click on Customer Service and Voluntary Recalls for more information.

