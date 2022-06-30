City of Conway employees to be paid at least $15 per hour

The City of Conway announced Thursday that they will be paying full-time city employees at least $15 per hour, with the change becoming effective in July.

CONWAY, Ark — The City of Conway announced on Thursday that they will be paying full-time city employees at least $15 an hour, with the change becoming effective in July.

City officials shared that the minimum wage for full-time employees will be $15, while the minimum wage for part-time employees comes in at $13 an hour.

The announcement from Conway comes over a month after the City of Little Rock raised minimum wage for city employees to at least $15 back in May.

Following the increase for Little Rock city employees, Mayor Frank Scott shared his excitement for the change.

"It's extremely exciting to show our appreciation to our most financially vulnerable," said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Following Thursday's announcement, both the City of Conway and the City of Little Rock will now have some of the most competitive minimum wages for a public sector.

Conway and Little Rock will now both have a minimum wage of $15, which is four more dollars than Arkansas' which stands at $11, and acts as double of the federal minimum wage which is currently at $7.25.

The state has seen a fair share of pay increases this year as Thursday's announcement comes a day before Fayetteville Public School's pay increase is set to take effect for teachers, raising their minimum wage to $50K per year.