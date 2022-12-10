CVS Pharmacy makes feminine hygiene products more affordable in Arkansas

CVS Pharmacy is cutting prices on store brand period products, as well as, paying the sales tax in an effort to make feminine hygiene products more accessible.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Here in Arkansas, someone could have to pay as much as 10 percent of sales tax on tampons or pads, but CVS Pharmacy has been paving the way for cheaper costs.

CVS has started paying the sales tax on store-brand feminine hygiene products in 12 states, which includes Arkansas.

On top of that, the pharmacy chain has also made the decision to cut prices by 25% for their store-brand tampons, menstrual pads, liners, and cups.

"It's amazing for them to be doing something like that," said Janai Harris, creator of More Chances Period. "That's really going to help a lot of people out more than you could ever imagine."

More Chances Period is an organization that gets period products to people across the state of Arkansas.

"A lot of times people don't understand how much not having period supplies can play into someone's self-esteem or the fact that sometimes [girls] miss school," Harris explained.

The group has worked with local school districts, churches, and community centers to make sure that they have feminine hygiene products on-site.

And recently, they have also been distributing at free pantries and free little libraries to get more period products to people who may not have access to them.

"We go around once a week on Sundays and put period supplies in there because we are thinking, hey, if someone needs food, you know, they may need period supplies too," said Harris.