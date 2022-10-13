Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state

U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice has awarded $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods in Eastern Arkansas.

The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district.

“Community outreach helps to build trust and foster dialogue between law enforcement and the community it serves, resulting in increased safety and effective policing,” Ross stated.

PSN is a nationwide program that began over two decades ago to provide an evidence-based and community-oriented response to gun violence.

The program has helped achieve overall reductions in violent crime— including gun homicides in neighborhoods where their strategies have been implemented.