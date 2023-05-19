x
Economy

Arkansas hits record low for state unemployment

Arkansas has now hit a record-low for state unemployment, with the state also seeing an increase in its labor force for the seventh consecutive month too.
Credit: KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has hit a record-low for state unemployment, according to Arkansas Business

The unemployment rate in the state declined from 3% to the record low of 2.8% in April. The report came from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and compared the decline in unemployment from March to April. 

According to Arkansas Business, the state's labor force rose for the seventh consecutive month, this time increasing by 2,945 workers from March to April.

As for the country as a whole, the report showed that the U.S. currently sits at an unemployment rate of 3.4% for April. 

The report also shared that nonfarm jobs increased to over 1.36 million, which is a record high -- in April of 2022, these jobs were up 33,800.

The largest increases came in various departments including leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities, private education and health services, construction, and manufacturing. 

