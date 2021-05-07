Arkansas to end employment pay boost as demand for workers grows

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson decided on Friday to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment assistance for the state, which is set to end in June.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson decided on Friday to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment assistance for the state.

Under the direction of the governor, the Division of Workforce Services decided that Arkansas will end its participation in the federal supplemental unemployment program on June 26.

“The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said.

With many companies recovering from the financial hardships of the pandemic numerous businesses are noticing that employees are sparse.

“As we emerge from COVID-19, retail and service companies, restaurants, and industry are attempting to return to prepandemic unemployment levels," Hutchinson said.

"Employees are as scarce today as jobs were a year ago," he continued.

Arkansas's decision to opt-out of the federal pandemic unemployment assistance program isn't unusual, as Montana and South Carolina have both made the decision as well.

"The $300 federal supplement helped thousands of Arkansans make it through this tough time, so it served a good purpose," Hutchinson said.