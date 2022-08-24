Hot Springs considers increasing wages to draw in more workers

The Hot Springs city manager announced that while the discussion is still in its beginning phases, he hopes a wage increase will draw in more workers.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage.

City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for those open positions.

"We have quite a few openings, which is really unusual for us," Hot Springs City Manager, Bill Burrough, said.

He explained how several city workers have had to change their schedules in order to get jobs done with fewer people.

"We have a high level of expectation for our services. And right now we're able to do that we do have some overtime happening in some departments, but you know, will not falter on our commitment to service," he added.

Burrough also added that it isn't just one department that's in need of employees.

"We're concerned about our police officers, we want to make sure that we're getting good applicants in for our Police Department, they have some openings, we have openings in our public works, we have openings in our parks department. So we've got several positions with a vast array of job duties," he said.

He said the pay for entry-level jobs is currently at $12.33 an hour, and he hopes to increase every worker's cost of living adjustment by 3%.

"I think just the amenities that we're able to offer, and whether that be some type of flex schedules that we may look at in the future, there are other things that we can do other than pay," Burrough described.

As far as the hourly wage increase goes, he said that while he doesn't have an exact number just yet, he wants it to be competitive.

"When I've spoken to other peers, and others in the private sector, they're still struggling to get applicants in even with raising that minimum pay they have. So not really sure what to expect," he said.

Officer Omar Cervantes with the Hot Springs Police Department mentioned that even though they have been short-staffed, they've managed to get by with what they have. He added that things would definitely be easier if they had more people.

"If we can get full capacity and have every shift running at its fullest then it obviously would will be tremendous for our community and us," Officer Cervantes said.