Egg prices dropping, more groceries could follow

Higher receipts at the grocery store have felt common over the past few months. However, the cost is finally dropping and may go further than you think.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The price of groceries over the past few months has been higher than many people would like.

Bramble Market owner David Rice is familiar with the issue as his locally-sourced store is facing a shutdown partly because of inflation.

"One of the reasons we're closing is just keeping up with inflation... ever-changing prices," Rice said.

Eggs have been at the center of the discussion regarding groceries and may be the most volatile.

"Egg prices... we'd see them for $8 a dozen at the big box stores," Rice said.

Many would try to beat those prices by seeking a store like the Bramble Market. The only issue is that Rice couldn't keep pace with how quickly those prices changed.

"Keeping up with the rising and dropping cost of everything's pretty tough," Rice said.

However, there's good news for shoppers. Grocery prices, eggs included, are starting to go down.

"We've been seeing a downward trend for a while," Economist Bruce James said.

The good news is that those egg prices are dropping. The bad news is that it's taking longer than we may like.

"We'll see the price of eggs come back down to a fairly normal price again because we've got the increase right now," James said. "The problem is a downward price trend, but not as fast as we'd like to see them."

That's also something Rice knows well. He's happy to see prices drop, but wishes they stayed more consistent.