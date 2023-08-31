Arkansas law expert says employers could help lighten load of student loans

Millions of Americans suffer from the burden of student loans by working daily to pay them off, but there could be a way for your boss to lend an extra hand.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Student loan debt is creeping back up again for millions of Americans after being placed on during the pandemic by the Biden administration.

"It's expensive just to live, and this is going to be one more thing that millions of people will have to start paying it off again," said Jeremiah Wood, a partner at Friday Eldredge and Clark in Little Rock.

Millions of Americans spend hours on their feet to make a dent in loan payments, with some feeling no progress. According to Wood, there is a plan that could give people relief.

"The student loan repayments are going to start back up on October 1st, 2023," Wood said. "Interest is going to be accruing on September 1st, 2023, and the educational assistance plan is a plan that the employers can put in place to help pay for the education of their employees."

Wood said the educational assistance plan (EAP) could cover tuition, books and student loans once the employer and employee have a written plan.

"It can be very large employers," Wood said. "I was talking to a potential client the other day, and she said that she has a nanny that she employs... she says, 'I'd like to help her pay off her loans because she's a nanny.' They could do it for you as long as they're an employer and have a written plan document."

Wood said the maximum employers can pay is $5,250 a year if the employer chooses so.

"If that's a little too much for some employers, in the planning document, they could say, 'OK, we don't want to pay $5,250 per employee, but we're OK with paying $1,000 per employee.' They could limit that in their plan," Wood said. "That would be one thing they need to discuss with their benefits attorney."

Wood also said the labor markets are tight right now, so this could be an opportunity for employers to keep and hire more long-term employees.

"Everybody's trying to hire new employees," Wood said. "This benefit, this educational assistance plan where you're paying off or paying towards somebody's student loan, can be a huge incentive for someone to come and work for you."

Some employers may think this means more money out of their pockets, and according to Woods, it is. However, employers are still hugely benefitting from this deal.

"It's beneficial to the employers because whenever the employer pays the employee part of their student loans and uses this educational assistance plan, then the employee doesn't have to recognize that as income," Wood said. "They don't pay income tax on that... this benefit is excluded from payroll taxes, and that's where the employer can benefit because they can give the employee some money and not have to pay the employer side of the payroll tax."

Wood said there are two options for employers to choose on how they would want to pay for someone's student loans.

"They can either pay the employee back after the employee pays their student loans," Wood said. "The employee can show the employer and say, 'OK, I made my payment,' and they could reimburse the employee that with that money, or the employer could go to the loan service provider and say, 'Hey, I'm going to pay off this student, this monthly payment for my employee,' and just pay directly to the service loan provider."