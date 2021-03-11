Save money on your electric bills with these three simple tips

Did you know Arkansans spend an average of $110 dollars a month on their electric bill? That's over $1,300 a year!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans spend an average of $110 dollars a month on their electric bill. That's over $1,300 a year.

We've put together three easy ways to reduce energy consumption and save money on your electric bill right now.

Adjust thermostat when asleep or not home

According to the Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% on your heating and cooling costs by adjusting your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours per day.

In other words, keep it a bit warmer in the summer and a bit cooler in the winter.

Get a free energy audit

Many electric companies offer a free audit, where they do a room-by-room examination of your home and look at your electricity bills to help determine where you're wasting energy.

Entergy Arkansas's Home Energy Solutions program will install energy-saving products at no additional cost to you, in addition to giving you energy saving recommendations for your home.

Don't pay for phantom energy

It’s spooky!

Phantom energy is the energy your appliances use when they're plugged in, but not turned on.