As gas prices skyrocket, here's how you can save money

From how you drive to reward programs, there are some small changes you can make to save some money while you pay for a new tank of gas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As U.S. gas prices reach new records, filling up your tank could empty your wallet. Though you can't control the price per gallon, there are some steps you can take to save money.

Let's start with how you drive. Experts say you should try to avoid letting your engine idle. It can eat up fuel, as can sudden starts and stops.

Another suggestion: SLOW DOWN! Speeding increases fuel consumption and decreases economy. Using cruise control can help you maintain speed and avoid acceleration, which eats up more gas.

Planning ahead is also key to conservation. Combine errands and follow an efficient route. With gas being cheaper in Arkansas than most states, AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria has some advice.

"if you are traveling out of state taking a road trip, you'll certainly save a few bucks by filling up at home rather than on the road," Chabarria said.

Free mobile apps help make it easy to seek out the cheapest price near you. GasBuddy, Gas Guru, and Waze are among the most popular.

Meanwhile, some gas stations offer reward programs that turn points into discounts at the pumps.

Some grocery stores, like Kroger, offer discounts on gas based on how much you spend on groceries.

When it comes to how you pay, cash is likely the best option. Many gas stations offer a cash discount that could result in big savings.