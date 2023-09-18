About 64K portable generators recalled due to 'serious' fire, burn hazards

Three times people have reported being severely burned by the now-recalled generators.

TAMPA, Fla. — With about two months left of hurricane season, tens of thousands of portable generators have been recalled after reports of serious fire and burn hazard risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

As of Sept. 14, Generac recalled about 64,000 portable generators after issues with the fuel were discovered. According to CPSC, "the recalled generators' fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards."

The recall affects two unit types of the Generac portable generators — GP15000E and GP17500E. Each unit type has four model numbers that have been recalled.

The recalled generators were sold from April 2011 to June 2023 at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online. They generally sold for between $3,300 and $3,650.

At this time, Generac says it has gotten about 27 reports of the now-recalled generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened. This includes three times someone received severe burns as a result.

How to check if you have a recalled generator

If you have a Generac portable generator, you can check your unit to see if you have one of the model numbers recalled. The CPSC says the brand name Generac and one of the above unit numbers will be printed on both sides of the fuel tank and on the generator's control panel.

You can then find the model number printed on a label on the heat shield, located between the engine and the generator's alternator. You can also check online here to see if your specific generator has been recalled.

GP15000E model numbers recalled:

G0057341

G0057342

005734R1

005734R2

GP17500E model numbers recalled:

G0057351

G0057352

005735R1

005735R2

What you should do if you have a recalled generator