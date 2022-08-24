Get paid $1,000 to taste test pumpkin-flavored treats from Trader Joe's

Pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, pumpkin samosas, pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal, and the list goes on for the taste test menu for the Pumpkin Spice Pundit.

WASHINGTON — Do you love pumpkin-flavored, fall-inspired foods? If your answer is yes, you are already qualified for this side hustle.

FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a Pumpkin Spice Pundit that will get paid to taste and evaluate all the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe's.

The side gig includes foods such as pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, pumpkin samosas, pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal, cinnamon rolls, apple cider donuts, pumpkin ice cream, apple cider, and pumpkin-spiced ginger brew on the grocery list of items to try.

The purpose of the Pumpkin Spice Pundit position is to provide market research to help shoppers decide which foods to add into their grocery cart and which to leave on the sleeves as they budget.

"It’s disappointing when you branch out, buy a new food to try, and it ends up being a let down," a FinanceBuzz spokesperson said.

The person selected for the unique role will get paid $1,000 for their work and be given a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to cover the costs of the fall feast.

To take part in the taste test, the Pumpkin Spice Pundit must live near a Trader Joe's so they can shop for the goods in person. For each food, the company will require a photograph of the treat, a brief written description, and a rating based on several criteria.

The results will be shared so shoppers can budget only for the best fall-inspired snacks.

Applications are due by Aug. 28 and the chosen candidate will be selected by Sept. 2. The candidate will have between Sept. 2-18 to eat their way through the Trader Joe's fall foods and submit their ratings. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old to be considered.