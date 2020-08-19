Gov. Hutchinson asking FEMA for $300 enhanced unemployment benefits

Through peer review, the legislature approved it on Tuesday. It does still need to go through the legislative council.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on August 19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas will be submitting its application to FEMA for $300 per week enhanced unemployment compensation.

Through peer review, the legislature approved it on August 18. It does still need to go through the legislative council.

The governor said the application can be withdrawn if needed, but it will save time to go ahead and get the application in so FEMA can start processing it.

"This will put us ahead of the curve," Hutchinson said, "and if all the systems work and say 'go,' we'll be earlier in line to get those benefits to those Arkansans that are in need."

The governor also cautioned any recipients that it has to be approved by FEMA first, and then the system will have to be adjusted so that new amount of money can flow out.

Hutchinson said this will also happen weeks from now, even if everything is approved.

He also cautioned the federal guidance could change and Congress could still act, but he said he wanted to put Arkansas in the best position he believed possible.