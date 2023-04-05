Gov. Sanders requests 30-day extension of 100% federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On May 5, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders requested a 30-day extension to the 100% federal cost share for state and local resources in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties.
President Biden had previously approved a 30-day cost share for tornado recovery expenses, but as that initial time reaches its end, affected communities continue to report severe cost burdens.
“It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m thankful for the federal government’s prior approval of my 100 percent cost share request, but as that program’s initial thirty days come to an end, Arkansans are still struggling. Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”
The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, 2023, caused significant damage to highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace and rebuild what was damaged or lost.