Gov. Sanders requests 30-day extension of 100% federal funding

“It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m thankful for the federal government’s prior approval of my 100 percent cost share request, but as that program’s initial thirty days come to an end, Arkansans are still struggling. Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”