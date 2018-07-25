LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – It is no secret college is expensive and these days the only way some people can afford the hefty price tag is by taking out student loans.

According to a study by NerdWallet, the average college graduate in 2016 left school with nearly $29,000 in debt.

"I think that when people take out loans, I think they don't really ever think they're going to have to pay it back,” Shannon Miller said.

But for people like Miller, her student loan repayment is almost double that statistic.

“[I’m] about $50,000 in debt,” she said.

Miller now works as a customer service specialist at UALR. Her husband still goes to school, so they are living paycheck to paycheck.

“For our income, we still are dependent on some of this student loans,” she said.

So, paying off her student loans is nearly impossible for her at the moment.

"Currently, we are using an income-based repayment plan,” she said.

Miller recertifies her loans every year through the plan, and she currently does not pay anything.

"Interest is still accruing. If we were to not recertify our loan, then the interest that had been accruing would then capitalize,” Miller said.

But as more people like Miller rack up even more debt, is it possible to go to school and not come out drowning in loans?

"The four-year institution isn't for everyone,” Randy Savoie said.

Savoie is the director of the Little Rock Job Corps Center. He said people often forget there are other options out there.

"We hear stories about employers have the jobs, they just don't have the people to fill them,” Savoie said.

He said trade school can sometimes be a better, cheaper option.

"There's always going to be a demand for plumbers, there's always going to be a demand for nursing assistants and chefs,” Savoie said.

According to a U.S. News World and Report study, the average cost of trade school is about $33,000 for an entire education - the equivalent to about one year of college. And trade schools like the Little Rock Job Corps can cost next to nothing. It is free for income eligible adults.

Damiracle Alexander is studying facility maintenance at the job corps. She said college was too expensive, so trade school was the better option financially.

"Everything you do here is important because it helps you better yourself in life. No matter what you do here, it going to help you become better,” she said.

And as for Miller, she advises students to protect their credit.

“If at all possible. Only take out what you need for books, classes. Try as hard as you can to try and not take out the extra,” Miller said.

She said she did not take this advice, and has now gotten herself into trouble. She recommends students find ways to save money so they can pay off their debts once they graduate.

Her tips for saving money include:

Cutting the cord – Getting rid of her cable box and just using Netflix and Hulu accounts saves her about $160 a month

Take advantage of free transportation – Students at UALR can use the Little Rock public buses for free to get around town. This avoids having to buy a car and car insurance.

Grocery apps – Apps like Yowza can provide you with dozens of coupons at the grocery store. She says making this routine can save you hundreds a year.

